Iran calls for formation of inclusive govt. in Syria through fair elections

The senior Iranian diplomat was speaking before the United Nations Security Council session on the situation in Syria in New York on Wednesday.

Iravani reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity, saying it is the Syrian people who must exclusively make decisions about the war-ravaged country’s future without any external interference or imposition.

“Iran advocates for the formation of an inclusive government through free and fair elections and a comprehensive national dialogue that ensures representation for all ethnic, political, and religious groups,” the ambassador added.

He stressed the importance of drafting a new constitution as a “key priority” in Syria, which will serve as the foundation for the country’s future governance.

Pointing to Iran’s “legal” presence in Syria, which had been at the request of the former Syrian government, Iravani said, “Iran participated in an advisory capacity to combat terrorism, aiming to prevent insecurity from spreading throughout the region.”

He also defended Iran’s withdrawal from Syria, saying it was conducted in a “responsible manner, with careful consideration of potential impacts on the Syrian people.”

“Nevertheless, achieving peace, stability, and security in Syria, ending foreign occupation, and ensuring a Syria free of terrorism remain the cornerstones of Iran’s foreign policy toward the country,” the senior Iranian diplomat emphasized.

He warned about the severe economic and humanitarian challenges that the Syrian people are facing and said nearly 1.1 million people — mostly women and children – have been displaced since November 27, 2024.

Iravani commended the tireless efforts of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and humanitarian partners in alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.

“Rebuilding critical infrastructure, restoring essential services, and facilitating the safe return of refugees and displaced persons are essential steps toward recovery,” he added.

He highlighted the significance of swift removal of “extraterritorial, unilateral, unjust and illegal” sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria, saying, “Exploiting the situation in Syria to impose political conditions and undermine Syria’s sovereignty in exchange for sanctions relief severely harms the most vulnerable populations and violates the fundamental rights of the Syrian people.”

It is imperative to respect the rights of all minorities in Syria, including Alawites, Shias, and Christians, and to ensure the protection of diplomatic personnel and premises in accordance with international law, he further said.

Iravani expressed serious concern over the resurgence of terrorism in Syria, particularly the covert operations of sleeper cells linked to al-Qaeda and Daesh, explaining that such terrorist groups have the potential to reconnect and reignite terrorism across the region.

“Compounding the crisis is the presence of over 60 armed groups, including foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) with divergent and often conflicting agendas, which has deepened instability and poses a severe threat to both regional and global security,” he added.

He warned against the pressing challenge of the fate of thousands of Daesh-affiliated militants held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria, demanding urgent action in this regard.

“These individuals must be swiftly repatriated to their countries of origin based on their nationality and subjected to legal proceedings to ensure accountability.”

The Iranian ambassador reaffirmed the country’s commitment to combating international terrorism and collaborating with legitimate international partners to address this critical challenge.

Iravani described Israel as “the most significant threat” to Syria’s present and future, saying the occupying regime continues violations of the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, by various means, including military aggression and ongoing occupation of Syrian territories.

Pointing to Israel’s refusal to withdraw from the occupied Golan Heights in defiance of Security Council Resolution 497 (1981), he said, “With US support and exploiting Syria’s situation, Israel has expanded its occupation by occupying over 500 additional square kilometers of Syrian territory and systematically destroying nearly all of Syria’s military and research infrastructure.”

Israel is flagrantly violating international law, the UN Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions, he added, urging the world body to “take decisive action to halt these violations and hold Israel accountable for its destabilizing actions.”

The Israeli regime has occupied some 600 kilometers of Syrian territory since the government of former president Bashar al-Assad was toppled last month by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants.

The militants took control of Damascus on December 8 and declared an end to Assad’s rule in a surprise offensive that was launched from their stronghold in northwestern Syria, reaching the capital in less than two weeks.

Iravani stated that Iran was willing to play a constructive role in Syria and work with the United Nations, regional partners, and a Syrian government representing the will of the country’s people to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria and the broader region.