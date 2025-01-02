Aide to Iran Leader: Unlikely for Syria to establish democratic gov’t, Hezbollah rebuilt itself

Ali Larijani, talking to Iran’s national TV, discussed the regional developments in a special news program on Wednesday evening.

He noted if the new rulers in Syria act rationally, Iran will have no issues with them.

The political advisor acknowledged the costs incurred by Iran in Syria but highlighted “significant security gains.”

He noted that Iran, before Assad’s fall, had advised the Syrian government to give more opportunities to various ethnic groups.

Larijani stressed the importance of rational behavior in dealing with threats like Daesh, which Iran aimed to suppress outside its borders to avoid higher costs if the enemy reached its territory.

He stated that Syria’s future depends on the actions of its rulers and criticized their silence on American and Israeli occupation.

Larijani also acknowledged that Hezbollah has faced significant challenges, including the assassination of its leader, but added that the Lebanese resistance movement “has successfully rebuilt itself, replacing thousands of members and maintaining its strength.”