Iran says received messages from Damascus amid Moscow talks

Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani, who traveled to Moscow for talks, emphasized Iran’s “forward-looking” approach to Syria’s developments and the restoration of ties with Damascus following the fall of former government of Bashar al-Assad.

Sheibani stated, “We are closely monitoring the developments in Syria with caution and will make our decisions at the appropriate time.”

He reiterated Iran’s clear stance on Syria, stressing that the future of the country must be determined by its people, with the participation of all political factions.

He also emphasized Iran’s opposition to foreign interference in Syrian affairs, underscoring the importance of stability and peace in the region.

During his visit, Sheibani held discussions with the Russian president’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Alexander Lavrentiev, and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, on the latest developments in Syria and the broader West Asia region.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while highlighting the need for inclusive national dialogue.

Sheibani noted that Iran and Russia emphasized the importance of implementing UN Resolution 2254, which calls for a political settlement and inclusive participation in shaping Syria’s future.