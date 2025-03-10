Iran refutes claims of interference in Syrian developments as ‘ridiculous’

Baqaei made this statement on Monday in response to a question about the allegations from Arab media regarding the establishment of an operations room in Iraq under Iran’s supervision and Tehran’s interference in recent developments in Syria.

He stated that pointing the finger of blame at Iran and its allies is a misleading narrative, a stereotypical approach, and an oversimplification of the events in Syria, which will not help at all.

He emphasized the need to stop the killing of innocent individuals from various Syrian groups, especially minorities, adding that this is the most important concern for the entire region.

Baqaei condemned any violent actions and killings against Syrian civilians, noting that the targeting of sections of the Alawite, Druze, Christian, and other minority populations in Syria has hurt human feelings and conscience both regionally and internationally.

He added that these developments are a real test for the Syrian rulers to fulfill their responsibilities in protecting the lives and property of all citizens.

Around 1,000 people were killed in heavy fighting between the ruling Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) militants and armed opposition groups in western Syria. Most of the dead are civilians from minority groups.

Baqaei also emphasized that statements by US officials regarding the non-extension of Iraq’s sanctions waiver for purchasing electricity from Iran are an admission of law-breaking and a crime against humanity.

He stated that the US’s unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation lack any justification or legal basis and entail international responsibility for the US government, which must be held accountable.

The US National Security Advisor has announced that the non-extension of Iraq’s sanctions waiver for purchasing electricity from Iran aligns with the US administration’s so-called maximum pressure policy.

The advisor added that if Iran expands its nuclear activities and increases its regional actions, pressure on Tehran will intensify.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson further noted that what matters is for regional countries to make decisions based on their national interests and the good relations they have with Iran, and not allow the US’s illegal and coercive pressures to negatively impact their ties with the Iranian nation or sow discord and division in the region.

Baqaei stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran maintains relations with friendly countries and has good ties with Iraq.

He pointed out that the final decision regarding the recent US action will be made based on the interests of the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson also unveiled plans for a new round of negotiations with the European troika in the coming days.

Negotiations between Iran and the Europeans will kick off at the level of experts within the next 10 days, Baqaei said at a press conference on Monday, referring to the nuclear talks between Iran and the EU3 (the UK, France and Germany).

Asked about attempts to trigger the so-called snapback provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal, the spokesman said Iran sees no justification for initiating the snapback mechanism of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The other parties are coming to the conclusion that they cannot use the dispute mechanism of the JCPOA to reach their objectives, he added.

Baqaei emphasized that the negotiations between Iran and the European troika revolve around the nuclear issue, although talks have been held about the other subjects too.

In response to a Reuters report regarding a US plan to inspect Iranian oil-carrying vessels in international waters, the spokesperson stated that Iran’s maritime trade is legitimate and lawful, and will continue in accordance with international law regulations.