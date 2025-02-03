Iran says to support any gov’t backed by Syrian people

In comments at a presser on Monday, Esmaeil Baqaei reiterated the stances declared by the Iranian foreign minister about Tehran’s support for any Syrian government being supported by the Syrian people.

“We are closely monitoring the developments (in Syria) and hope that the transition period will result in the formation of an inclusive government representing all walks of Syria,” he said.

He noted that Iran would take every opportunity to express its views through the countries with which it has good relations.

Asked about the reports of Iraq and Qatar’s mediation between Iran and Syria, Baqaei stated the establishment of ties needs a series of prerequisites.

“We will decide after monitoring the developments.”

The efforts by the friends of Iran at mediation are not anything unconventional, the spokesman stated, adding that Tehran will employ everything to make well-advised decisions.

The future of the Gaza Strip must be shaped by the Palestinian people alone, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Baqaei rejected US President Donald Trump’s proposal that Palestinians in the Gaza Strip be relocated to Egypt and Jordan.

“No group can comment on the future of Gaza except Palestinians themselves,” the spokesman added.

He also denounced the Israeli regime’s crimes in the West Bank despite a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The human rights rapporteurs have raised concerns over the repetition of the Zionist regime’s genocidal crimes in the West Bank, Baqaei warned, calling for serious action by the Islamic countries to prevent a recurrence of Gaza catastrophes in the West Bank.

“The international community must not allow the normalization of massacre,” he emphasized.

The Israeli regime launched a major offensive in the occupied West Bank, dubbed “Iron Wall”, last month, focused primarily on attacking Palestinian armed groups from the Jenin area, just after it began a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza on January 19.