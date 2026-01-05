Iran daily warns Venezuela, Syria precedent could repeat if economic pressures persist

In an editorial, the newspaper argued that widespread economic hardship among ordinary people was a key factor that enabled the US to act effectively against Venezuela and, earlier, Syria.

While stressing that Iran’s conditions differ from those countries, the paper cautioned that public welfare remains the strongest pillar of any government and neglecting it could embolden external adversaries.

The daily criticized “ineffective and largely symbolic economic promises,” saying such measures fail to address rising prices and declining purchasing power. It warned that policies relying heavily on cash subsidies risk fueling inflation and undermining public trust, while doing little to stabilize markets.

The editorial also took aim at entrenched “mafias” within governance structures, describing them as powerful networks whose influence has worsened economic mismanagement. It argued that tolerating such groups is a major mistake and called for their immediate dismantling, saying this step is essential to restoring economic stability and public confidence.

According to Jomhouri-e Eslami, failure to take decisive action on livelihoods and corruption could increase the temptation for foreign actors to interfere, making urgent reform a matter of national security.