Iran condemns “unlawful actions” of the US against Venezuela as piracy

In a statement, Iran’s Foreign Ministry announced that these positions and actions represent blatant manifestations of a policy based on coercion and systematic bullying, in clear violation of well-established principles and rules of international law and the UN Charter, including freedom of navigation, maritime security, and the freedom of international trade.

It said the US interference with as well as its seizure and obstruction of the free passage of commercial vessels to or from Venezuela constitutes a clear case of state piracy and armed robbery at sea.

The statement pointed out that invoking the US domestic laws and unilateral, illegal sanctions to justify these actions cannot, in any way, serve as a basis to legitimize such criminal acts.

It said threats, economic blockades, and the use of force against an independent member state of the UN constitute a direct violation of the fundamental principles of the world body’s Charter.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry added the continuation of the US’s aggressive unilateralism against independent countries, if not responsibly addressed by the international community and the UN, will set a dangerous precedent and normalize violations of international law, which would disrupt global peace and security. Accordingly, the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, all responsible states, and relevant international bodies are expected to recognize the gravity of the current situation, condemn the unlawful and coercive actions of the US, and hold Washington accountable for its blatant violations of international law and the UN Charter.