US actions against Venezuela violating intl. law: Iran

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran made the remarks during a phone call with Yván Gil Pinto, Foreign Minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Araqchi expressed Iran’s solidarity with and support for the Venezuelan people and their elected government, stressing the responsibility of the international community to firmly oppose these illegal and unilateral actions by the United States.

He said such US measures pose a clear threat to regional and global peace and stability.

The Iranian foreign minister also emphasized the determination of the leaders of both nations to consolidate and expand bilateral relations in line with the interests of the two countries.

For his part, the Venezuelan foreign minister expressed appreciation for the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in showing solidarity with the Venezuelan people and their elected government in the face of US threats and illegal, unjust sanctions.

He underscored the resolve of the Venezuelan government and nation to defend the country’s national sovereignty and independence against these pressures.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Venezuela also stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral coordination and cooperation in international forums to counter unilateralism and defend the national sovereignty of countries.