Iran condemns US move to declare Venezuela airspace closed

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the declaration fit a long pattern of hostile US actions against Venezuela’s sovereignty.

He called the move arbitrary, reckless, and lacking legal legitimacy.

The spokesman added the White House’s self-declared directives posed an unprecedented threat to international flight safety.

He warned the claim risked destabilizing global aviation norms and endangering wider peace and security.

The statement reflected concerns in diplomatic and aviation circles that no country can unilaterally close another state’s airspace under civil aviation law.

US President Donald Trump had earlier posted an informal warning on Truth Social telling airlines and pilots to treat Venezuela’s airspace as “entirely closed.”

Venezuela rejected the warning as politically driven and aimed at isolating the country, not protecting safety.

The government revoked the licenses of six international airlines that suspended operations, denouncing them for bowing to US pressure and aiding “state terrorism.”

Venezuela’s civil aviation authority last week condemned foreign carriers for siding with US-backed destabilization efforts and following “unilateral terror directives” instead of international law.

The US Navy has increased activity in Latin American waters.

Washington deployed the USS Harry S. Truman strike group to the Atlantic in recent months as part of broader militarization tied to anti-narcotics claims.

Since September, the US has carried out lethal maritime strikes under a counter-narcotics pretext, killing more than 80 people in Central and South American waters.

Baqaei stated that aviation safety cannot be subordinated to geopolitics or used as leverage.

He added the US position only strengthened Venezuela’s moral authority in defending legal order, peace, and stability.