Iran calls for release of Maduro

In comments at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei addressed developments in Venezuela and related legal issues.

He said the matter concerns all United Nations member states that are worried about violations of international principles, warning that the breaches of international law, if left unanswered, would further embolden offending parties.

The spokesman underlined that Iran’s position is not linked to individuals but to principles, adding that the abduction of a country’s president is neither a source of pride nor legal.

Venezuela’s president must be released, Baqaei underscored, noting that many countries have already taken positions on the issue and that the UN secretary general bears responsibility for safeguarding the UN Charter.

He warned that a lack of clear and explicit reaction would ultimately affect the entire international community.

The violation of a country’s national sovereignty is unjustifiable and contradicts all accepted standards, he added, warning that the precedent set would have repercussions for the entire international community.

After months of threats and pressure tactics, the US on Saturday bombed Venezuela and toppled its president, Maduro, who was seized and taken to a detention center in New York, where he will be put on trial.

Maduro arrived on Saturday evening at an American military base after his “capture” by the US forces in Caracas.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has slammed the “kidnapping” of Maduro, saying he is “the only president of Venezuela”.

US President Donald Trump said Washington will “run” Venezuela and tap its vast oil reserves, but he gave few details on how the US will do this.

The United Nations Security Council is due to meet on Monday on the matter, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres saying the US actions set “a dangerous precedent”.