Thursday, December 11, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran condemns US seizure of Venezuelan tanker as “Caribbean Piracy”

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Embassy in Caracas has strongly condemned the US for seizing a Venezuelan oil tanker near the country’s coastline, calling the operation an unlawful act that violates international maritime norms.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the embassy described the move as a “flagrant breach” of international law, including the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation.

“The illegal action by the US government to seize a Venezuelan tanker in the Caribbean Sea without any legitimate justification represents a clear violation of international regulations,” the embassy said, adding that “Caribbean piracy” is the most fitting description for Washington’s conduct.

The statement also accused the US of attempting to advance its political objectives through coercive measures, infringement of national sovereignty, and destabilizing behavior.

Expressing solidarity with Venezuela, the embassy reaffirmed Iran’s support for the country’s sovereignty and “legitimate rights.”

Bloomberg had earlier reported that US forces detained a sanctioned tanker carrying Venezuelan oil near the country’s shores. The incident comes as US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and has not ruled out a ground assault.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the seizure, calling it “international piracy” and part of a broader US strategy aimed at seizing the country’s energy resources.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks