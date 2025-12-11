Iran condemns US seizure of Venezuelan tanker as “Caribbean Piracy”

In a statement issued on Thursday, the embassy described the move as a “flagrant breach” of international law, including the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation.

“The illegal action by the US government to seize a Venezuelan tanker in the Caribbean Sea without any legitimate justification represents a clear violation of international regulations,” the embassy said, adding that “Caribbean piracy” is the most fitting description for Washington’s conduct.

The statement also accused the US of attempting to advance its political objectives through coercive measures, infringement of national sovereignty, and destabilizing behavior.

Expressing solidarity with Venezuela, the embassy reaffirmed Iran’s support for the country’s sovereignty and “legitimate rights.”

Bloomberg had earlier reported that US forces detained a sanctioned tanker carrying Venezuelan oil near the country’s shores. The incident comes as US President Donald Trump has intensified his rhetoric against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and has not ruled out a ground assault.

Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry also condemned the seizure, calling it “international piracy” and part of a broader US strategy aimed at seizing the country’s energy resources.