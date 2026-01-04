US kidnapping of Venezuela’s president ‘clear instance of state terrorism’: Iran

Araghchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation on Saturday evening with Yvan Gil Pinto, his Venezuelan counterpart, as the two discussed the latest developments following the aggression.

The former denounced the abduction of Venezuela’s legitimate president and his spouse in the strongest terms, saying the action constituted an open assault on Venezuela’s national will.

He reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s support for the Venezuelan people and their elected government.

For his part, Venezuela’s foreign minister thanked Iran for its principled stance and expression of solidarity, stressing that the Venezuelan people and government were determined to defend their national sovereignty and right to self-determination in the face of Washington’s bullying and illegal policies.

The call came amid escalating tensions following statements by US President Donald Trump, who said Washington would take control of Venezuela during an interim period after the kidnapping. Speaking at a press conference in Florida, Trump added the United States would “run” the country until a “safe, proper, and judicious” transition of power took place, adding that officials from his administration would oversee “governance” during that time.

American troops carried out coordinated strikes on civilian and military targets in Caracas and several other states in the early hours of Saturday. Trump stated that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were kidnapped during the operation and flown out of the country.

Trump claimed that US forces were already present in Venezuela, though no immediate signs of such a presence were reported.

The Venezuelan government has condemned the attacks as a direct act of military aggression aimed at seizing the country’s oil and mineral wealth.