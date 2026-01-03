Iran Condemns US attack on Venezuela as violation of UN Charter and international law

The ministry said that the US military attack on Venezuela constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the basic rules of international law, and fully qualifies as an “act of aggression.”

It called on the UN and all states that are committed to the rule of law, as well as to international peace and securiy, to explicitly and immediately condemn the aggressive act.

The statement added that the US military aggression against an independent state that is a member of the UN, represents a grave breach of regional and international peace and security. Its consequences affect the entire international system and will further expose the UN Charter-based order to erosion and destruction.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the legal and moral responsibility of all states and international organizations, particularly the UN and its Security Council, to immediately halt the United States’ unlawful aggression against Venezuela.

It also stressed the necessity of taking appropriate measures to hold accountable the planners and perpetrators of crimes committed in the course of this military aggression.