Iran’s President Pezeshkian raps US naval deployment near Venezuela in call with Maduro

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian strongly condemned the US for deploying a military fleet to the Caribbean and Venezuela’s coastline, calling the move “a dangerous precedent” that threatens global peace and security.

The remarks came on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in which the two sides discussed bilateral ties and recent regional developments.

President Pezeshkian said the US deployment, carried out under “baseless pretexts,” violates international norms and constitutes an unlawful escalation.

US President Donald Trump defended the provocative campaign, arguing it was a necessary escalation to stem drug trafficking into the United States, claiming that the nation is in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels.

The Iranian president reaffirmed Iran’s support for Venezuela’s independence, stability, and territorial integrity, emphasizing that Tehran regards Caracas as a “true friend and ally.”

He added that Iran remains committed to backing the Venezuelan government and people, and is prepared to expand cooperation across all sectors.

Maduro, for his part, thanked Iran for its longstanding support and said the two nations have built a durable partnership that serves as a model of cooperation.

He labeled recent US actions in the Caribbean as provocative and contrary to the UN Charter, adding that American allegations against Venezuela have faced international and domestic criticism.

