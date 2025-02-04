President Pezeshkian urges formation of inclusive Syrian government

In a meeting with Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, held in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian stated that if the Muslim nations avoid disputes and promote unity, the enemies’ plots will be thwarted.

Stronger cohesion, empathy and unity among the Islamic states is a vital necessity in today’s world, the president added.

He also called for sustainable coordination and cooperation in various sectors –such as trade, economics, science, technology and border management– to consolidate relationships among the Muslim nations.

Regarding the recent developments in Syria, Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s support for the formation of an inclusive government that represents all Syrian people, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and preventing disintegration and chaos in the Arab country, his website reported.

He also commended Iraq’s firm stance in support of the oppressed Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, urging the Muslim nations to assist Gaza and Lebanon to the best of their abilities.

Al-Mashhadani, for his part, underscored the need to strengthen mutual cooperation at both regional and international levels.

The Iraqi speaker noted that the axis of resistance has achieved significant success despite the loss of prominent figures and commanders over the past months.