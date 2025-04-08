Iran FM says Israel’s wishes in Oman negotiations not to be fulfilled, rejects preconditions

Referring to statements by Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, about “negotiations similar to Libya,” Araqchi said: “Everyone may have their own speculations or wishes. What the Zionist regime’s officials have said or might say represents their desires, which will never be realized.”

On Monday evening, Israel’s Prime Minister, in a conversation with the US President, stated that an agreement with Iran would be good only if it were conducted like the agreement with Libya.

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Netanyahu said: “We are both united in the goal that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. Whatever happens, we must ensure that Iran does not possess nuclear weapons.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister asserted: “We are pursuing the interests of the Iranian people. Our nuclear program is entirely peaceful and legitimate. Right now, United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 fully validates the legitimacy of Iran’s program. Therefore, internationally, there is no doubt about this program.”

In response to the question of whether any preconditions have been set for the negotiations, the Iranian Foreign Minister said: “From our perspective, no preconditions are acceptable, nor do they exist.”

He also stated that it is natural for sanctions, which have been unjustly imposed on Iran due to allegations, to be lifted. “Our primary goal in the negotiations is to secure the rights of the Iranian people and lift the sanctions,” he said.

Araqchi added: “If the other side demonstrates real willingness, from our perspective, an agreement is achievable. ‘The ball is in America’s court,’ and if they come to Oman with genuine intent, we will certainly reach a result.”

Araqchi further noted: “Negotiations in which they seek to impose their will through pressure and threats are not negotiations; they are, in fact, dictation. We absolutely do not believe in this approach.”