Iran dismisses E3 allegations about its nuclear program

Iran’s spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the claims made in the joint statement issued by the foreign ministry spokespersons of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom regarding recent developments in the peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Esmaeil Baqaei emphasized that the recent decision to activate a greater number of advanced centrifuges was taken within the framework of the explicit rights of NPT members, with appropriate notifications and under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Baqaei added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a responsible member of the IAEA, has demonstrated its commitment to cooperation with the agency. He added that the understandings reached during the IAEA Director General’s visit to Tehran on November 14–15, 2024, stand as evidence of this commitment.

He stated it is regrettable that the three European countries, disregarding the achievements of the Director General’s visit—which could have served as a foundation for strengthening future cooperation—persisted in their unconstructive approach and adopted a resolution against Iran.

Referring to the meeting held on November 29, 2024, with representatives of the three European countries in Geneva, the spokesperson affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to constructive engagement based on mutual respect. At the same time, he emphasized that Iran will respond appropriately to any confrontational or unlawful behavior within the framework of its legal rights.

Baqaei stressed that the root cause of the current situation regarding the implementation of the JCPOA is not Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities or its remedial measures, but rather the unilateral withdrawal of one member and the failure of the three European members to fulfill their obligations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterated the importance of mutual adherence to the path of constructive engagement and advised the three European countries to address the root causes of the current situation.

He urged them to abandon provocative and unhelpful statements about Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities and focus instead on the primary reasons for the prevailing conditions, namely their ongoing breach of commitments and the unlawful and inhumane policy of pressure and sanctions against the Iranian people.

Baqaei made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to a joint statement by France, Germany, and the UK that accused Iran of failing to honor its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

The European statement came after a report by the UN nuclear watchdog indicating that Tehran had stepped up uranium enrichment activity, fulfilling its pledge to respond to a Western-sponsored censure resolution criticizing the country for what was described as a lack of cooperation with the IAEA.

Iran has reduced its commitments under the agreement over the past years following the re-imposition of sanctions lifted under the accord and the failure of European parties to compensate for the losses incurred by Iran.