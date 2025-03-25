Atomic agency spokesperson: Iran firm in upholding nuclear rights amid int’l pressure

In an interview with the AEOI’s Public Diplomacy Center on the occasion of the Persian New Year, Nowruz, Behrouz Kamalvandi said, “The Islamic Republic is resolute in defending its rights,” warning that Western pressure would backfire.

“A nation with millennia of history cannot be intimidated by coercion.”

He highlighted Iran’s nuclear achievements in the past year, including 160 scientific advancements and the successful hosting of an international nuclear science conference in Isfahan, attended by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officials.

He noted that Iran’s progress “astonished” IAEA representatives.

Kamalvandi criticized “unfair media narratives” against Iran’s nuclear program, stressing that the country remains the most inspected by the IAEA.

He said Israel is leading a “smear campaign” and emphasized Iran’s transparency.

Despite US withdrawal from the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal, he said Iran had shown “strategic patience” before partially suspending commitments, which he called “reversible” if its rights are respected.

He pointed out Iran continues to expand nuclear cooperation with Russia and China while urging the IAEA to uphold “technical neutrality.”

Kamalvandi expressed confidence that Iran would overcome current challenges, citing historical resilience.