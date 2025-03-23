Official: Bushehr nuclear power plant units 2, 3 to join grid within five years

The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts, has been supplying electricity to the national grid for the past decade, contributing 70 billion kilowatt-hours so far.

Qanadi emphasized that the AEOI’s primary goal for 2024 is to accelerate the development of nuclear energy, targeting 20,000 megawatts by 2041.

Currently, 5,000 workers are engaged in the construction of Units 2 and 3, with components being manufactured in both Iran and Russia. The projects have achieved 17% progress to date.

In addition to nuclear energy, Qanadi highlighted Iran’s advancements in radiopharmaceuticals. Over 1 million people have benefited from diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals produced by the AEOI, with 250 nuclear medicine centers operating across the country, he added.

The AEOI deputy head said Iran ranks among the top three global producers of radiopharmaceuticals and exports to 15 countries, despite challenges posed by sanctions on aviation companies.