Iran opens nuclear sector to private investment

AEOI head Mohammad Eslami announced the policy during a press briefing following Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

“We initiated private sector collaboration in 2023 across three vital areas,” said Eslami, who also serves as vice president.

The program includes mining and mineral industries, radiation systems with existing 500,000-ton capacity, and public share offerings for nuclear power plant projects expected to be launched in coming months.

The move represents one of Tehran’s substantial efforts to diversify funding sources for its nuclear program amid ongoing international sanctions.

Private investors can now participate in energy projects that “both generate power and promote environmental sustainability,” according to Eslami.

While the vice president didn’t disclose financial details, he emphasized the “profound impacts” already seen in the mining sector.

The radiation systems segment, currently covering 500,000 tons of capacity, remains open for private sector expansion.

The announcement comes as Iran prepares to construct additional 300 MW nuclear reactors alongside its operational 1,000 MW Bushehr plant.