IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian politician urges lifting of internet filtering 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mobile Internet Iran

Deputy of the Moderation and Development Party Mahmoud Vaezi has criticized the Supreme Council of Cyberspace for preventing the lifting of internet filtering.

Vaezi stated that in today’s era, where the virtual space has emerged, both public awareness has increased and people are comparing themselves with others, which necessitates that governments adapt to this situation.

He emphasized that we should not seek people only for elections but should engage them at all times.

Vaezi also mentioned that the issue of hijab law has not yet been implemented, which has caused dissatisfaction, and noted that discussions about filtering have been ongoing for about four months, revealing that the Supreme Council of Cyberspace is an obstacle in this regard.

The lifting of the filtering was a promise President Pezeshkian made while campaigning for president several months ago.

He has been making strenuous efforts to follow through on the pledge. But it’s still unclear if he will be successful.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks