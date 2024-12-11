Iranian politician urges lifting of internet filtering 

Vaezi stated that in today’s era, where the virtual space has emerged, both public awareness has increased and people are comparing themselves with others, which necessitates that governments adapt to this situation.

He emphasized that we should not seek people only for elections but should engage them at all times.

Vaezi also mentioned that the issue of hijab law has not yet been implemented, which has caused dissatisfaction, and noted that discussions about filtering have been ongoing for about four months, revealing that the Supreme Council of Cyberspace is an obstacle in this regard.

The lifting of the filtering was a promise President Pezeshkian made while campaigning for president several months ago.

He has been making strenuous efforts to follow through on the pledge. But it’s still unclear if he will be successful.