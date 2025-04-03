Kuwaiti Emir assures Iran: No aggression from our soil

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that Ramadan and Eid celebrations would strengthen unity and solidarity among Islamic nations and emphasized Iran’s brotherly ties with all Islamic countries and stressed the importance of fostering friendly and cooperative relationships with neighboring states.

He stated Iran’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations in various fields with Kuwait and other neighbors to deepen bonds of fraternity.

On the matter of reducing tensions, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fairness, ensuring actions remain within the bounds of justice and equity.

For his part, Emir Mishal reciprocated the Eid wishes and voiced his pleasure over the friendly relations between Kuwait and Iran.

He conveyed Kuwait’s intention to further strengthen ties and applauded Iran’s constructive approach towards neighbors.

Emphasizing peace and diplomacy, Emir Mishal affirmed Kuwait’s constitutional stance against allowing its soil to be used for any acts of aggression against other nations.

“The government and people of Kuwait will never accept any aggressive act from our soil against another country,” he stressed, adding that this stance “will never change under any circumstances.”