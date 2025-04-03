Foreign PolicyIFP ExclusiveSelected

Kuwaiti Emir assures Iran: No aggression from our soil

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian engaged in a phone conversation on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to extend Eid al-Fitr greetings to the Emir and the Kuwaiti people.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that Ramadan and Eid celebrations would strengthen unity and solidarity among Islamic nations and emphasized Iran’s brotherly ties with all Islamic countries and stressed the importance of fostering friendly and cooperative relationships with neighboring states.

He stated Iran’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations in various fields with Kuwait and other neighbors to deepen bonds of fraternity.

On the matter of reducing tensions, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to fairness, ensuring actions remain within the bounds of justice and equity.

For his part, Emir Mishal reciprocated the Eid wishes and voiced his pleasure over the friendly relations between Kuwait and Iran.

He conveyed Kuwait’s intention to further strengthen ties and applauded Iran’s constructive approach towards neighbors.

Emphasizing peace and diplomacy, Emir Mishal affirmed Kuwait’s constitutional stance against allowing its soil to be used for any acts of aggression against other nations.

“The government and people of Kuwait will never accept any aggressive act from our soil against another country,” he stressed, adding that this stance “will never change under any circumstances.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks