Data: Starlink users in Iran surge by 50% in two months

While Starlink is not officially available in Iran, users are bypassing restrictions by registering with addresses from neighboring countries like Turkey, the UAE, or Armenia.

In December 2023, Forbes estimated around 20,000 Starlink users in Iran. However, a new report by the E-Commerce Association reveals this number has now surpassed 30,000 unique users. Despite the high costs due to sanctions and the illegal status of Starlink equipment in Iran, demand continues to rise.

The standard price for Starlink hardware is $250, but Iranian users face inflated prices due to limited access.

Starlink’s appeal lies in its unlimited data and unrestricted access, making it particularly attractive in Iran, where internet censorship and limitations are prevalent. Businesses, large residential complexes, and shopping centers are among the primary customers.

The mini version of Starlink, known for its portability, is now available in Iran, and recent reports suggest that satellite internet trials have begun on some mobile devices.