Iranian minister: Push for lifting restrictions on social media will continue

Hashemi was speaking to reporters during his provincial visit to Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, western Iran.

He said the issue of lifting the restrictions is on the agenda of the administration.

He highlighted the strong cooperation among the leaders of the three branches of government aimed at lifting the filterings, expressing optimism about the capacities within the plan.

The minister of Communications and information expressed hope that the efforts led by President Pezeshkian and other officials in the Supreme Council of Cyberspace will continue robustly.

He reaffirmed his own commitment to persistently pursuing this issue and anticipated tangible advancements in the near future.

The Pezeshkian administration has already made good on his promise to lift the filtering of WhatsApp instant messaging platform and Google Play.