Iranian MP announces plans to lift ban on Telegram, Instagram within six months

Speaking about the latest developments regarding the unblocking of online platforms, Ahmad Fatemi, stated that while the process will not be completed before the Persian New Year, on March 21, there is a general consensus in favor of lifting the restrictions.

Pointing out that the unblocking of WhatsApp and Google Play has already been implemented, Fatemi said discussions about Telegram and Instagram are currently underway in the Supreme Council of Cyberspace and expressed optimism that “we will hear good news in the near future.”

The MP argued that internet filtering has failed to protect ethical boundaries, as the widespread use of VPNs has made restricted content accessible to children and teenagers.

“Filtering has not safeguarded our moral values. Instead, it has made many sites that are normally inaccessible available to our youth,” he said.

Fatemi acknowledged opposition to the move but remained confident that the lifting of restrictions would proceed as planned.