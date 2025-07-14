Iranian official warns senior figures against using WhatsApp

Speaking on state television on Sunday, Hassan Meisami emphasized that while ordinary citizens are permitted to use WhatsApp, high-ranking officials must exercise caution and refrain from sharing sensitive or personal information on the platform.

“Senior national and military leaders should under no circumstances use WhatsApp,” Meisami stated.

“For the general public, usage is not prohibited, but necessary precautions should be taken.”

Amid the escalating active conflict last month, Iranian television delivered a directive to the citizens to delete the messaging platform on account of safety and privacy concerns.

The instruction says that the messaging platform is gathering user information to share with Israel.

Iranians were encouraged to refrain from using other location-based applications as well.