Iran gov’t spokesperson: No specific timeline for lifting Telegram ban; internet access must balance security, freedom

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mohajerani reiterated that since taking office, the government has supported open internet access.

However, she explained that during the recent 12-day military conflict with Israel, some drones targeting civilians were reportedly controlled via the internet.

“Naturally, for public safety, a temporary shift to the national internet was necessary, and as you saw, the internet returned afterward,” she noted.

Mohajerani stressed the government’s priority is protecting citizens while ensuring that accurate information can still be communicated. “If you were in the government’s position, would you choose people’s security or unrestricted news access? Of course, protecting lives comes first,” she said.

Addressing concerns about so-called “tiered internet,” Mohajerani said, “The government supports free internet, but if, for instance, journalists need broader access, they should be given that. Affairs cannot be stalled waiting for problems to be resolved.”

She also acknowledged that ongoing regional tensions, especially involving Israel, have fueled opposition narratives regarding internet policy.