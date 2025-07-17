Iranian officials respond to public concern over ‘tiered internet’ plan

Azar Mansouri, head of the Reformist Front, voiced sharp criticism on social media, saying recent statements by government officials and the passage of a new regulation by the Supreme Council of Cyberspace have alarmed and angered the public.

She called on the government to clearly and transparently abandon these plans and accelerate efforts to lift internet filtering and ensure open access.

The controversy follows the Council’s recent unanimous approval of a regulation to facilitate digital business. Critics say the measure marks the beginning of a tiered internet system, potentially limiting access based on user type or role.

Communications Minister Seyed Sattar Hashemi responded by emphasizing President Massoud Pezeshkian’s firm opposition to tiered access. Both officials reiterated that unrestricted internet access is a right for all citizens.

President Pezeshkian stated that the government’s aim is to promote a high-quality and inclusive internet, not impose restrictions. He further warned against policies that would increase reliance on restriction-bypassing VPNs or undermine digital security.