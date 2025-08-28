Iran considers revisiting ban on social media amid ongoing debates

“The president’s approach is to resolve the issue through dialogue and coordination,” Elyas Hazrati, said, emphasizing that the Supreme Council of Cyberspace is the main decision-making body on filtering policies.

“Some members are completely opposed to unblocking platforms,” he pointed out.

Hazrati noted that partial unblocking has already occurred for some services, including access to YouTube for schools, researchers, and universities, as well as parts of Google.

Regarding WhatsApp, he argued that filtering the platform has not been effective.

“If WhatsApp is truly a tool for espionage, blocking it only doubles or triples the problem,” he said. “People simply use VPNs and even pay for them, which increases the damage.”

He also revealed that the Ministry of Communications has held talks with international platforms to open offices in Iran.

Hazrati stressed the need to strengthen domestic platforms so that users choose them voluntarily rather than through restrictions on foreign services.