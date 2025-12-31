Iran’s communications minister says over 80% of population use VPNs, warns of security risks

Hashemi warned that widespread and uncontrolled use has led to serious security concerns. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Hashemi noted that the government and the Ministry of Communications view the issue of VPN usage as a major challenge, stressing that existing internet restrictions have created security vulnerabilities for the country.

“The fact that more than 80 percent of people rely on VPNs shows there is a real demand”, Hashemi said. The minister said the government is serious about addressing internet filtering, but acknowledged that there are various stakeholders involved, some of whom oppose lifting restrictions and advocate maintaining the current filtering system.

He underscored that the issue of internet restrictions and VPN usage is being pursued seriously despite strong opposition.

Hashemi also announced plans to establish an artificial intelligence operator under a recent government resolution, saying the license would be granted to the private sector.

In a separate remark, the minister revealed that one of the largest cyberattacks against Iran’s communications infrastructure took place on Sunday night, originating from more than 120,000 sources worldwide.

He said the attack, which specifically targeted a major telecommunications service provider, was fully neutralized.