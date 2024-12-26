VPN sellers still thriving in Iran amid partial lifting of internet restrictions, daily regrets

Jomhouri-e Eslami newspaper commented on its Thursday edition that the latest session of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace was attended on Tuesday by ranking officials to revise the years-long blocking policies.

It noted that the outcome of the meeting indicated that the complete lifting of internet filters has not yet been achieved, allowing VPN sellers to continue their lucrative business.

This is while, the current administration has time and again stressed filtering does not serve the best interest of the country, asserting that “Iranians deserve more than to be confined by the preferences of a self-proclaimed minority,” Jomhouri-e Eslami reminded.

The daily launched a vitriol, writing, “In recent decades, especially during these extremely sensitive times marked by social, economic, political, cultural, and international challenges, the public has had to bear the consequences of misguided and ineffective strategies imposed by a few who claim to be the guardians of the revolution and the voice of the people.”

“These individuals have not only failed to benefit the people but have also squandered opportunities and exposed the revolution and the country to security threats with their extremist and costly policies.” it concluded.