France says providing intelligence to Ukraine after US freeze

“We have intelligence resources that we are providing to the Ukrainians,” Lecornu said on air on France Inter.

The United States stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine on March 5, shortly after it froze all military assistance as part of an effort to pressure Kyiv into quick negotiations with Russia.

The decision potentially threatens Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian forces but also detect Russia’s aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Some media suggested that Washington also banned its partners, like the UK, from sharing US-obtained intelligence with Ukraine. US officials signaled that the pause may be temporary and will depend on progress toward peace talks.

Speaking on France Inter, Lecornu also stated that French President Emmanuel Macron instructed him to “accelerate the delivery of French aid packages (for Ukraine) to compensate for US aid that no longer arrives.”

European countries are expected to step up support amid uncertainties about the Donald Trump administration’s commitment to Ukraine’s and Europe’s security. European assistance for Kyiv and the need for greater defense spending will be discussed during an EU summit in Brussels.

The conflict between Kyiv and Washington has been simmering for weeks as Trump adopted increasingly hostile rhetoric toward President Volodymyr Zelensky while intensifying diplomatic outreach to Moscow. The most explosive episode came last week, when Trump and US Vice President JD Vance publicly berated Zelensky in the Oval Office, derailing plans for the signing of a minerals agreement.