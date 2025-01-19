Iran’s minister: No platform excluded from internet unblocking

He stated on Sunday that mechanisms for unblocking all platforms have been established, and the process will be determined based on public needs and negotiations.

Hashemi mentioned that various proposals for unblocking were submitted to the National Center for Cyberspace, adding the first phase, dubbed “reopening,” has already been implemented by unblocking WhatsApp and Google Play in December.

He added that the topics discussed in the Supreme Council of Cyberspace could significantly aid the content creation ecosystem, which he emphasized would transform the economy.

Iran has imposed the filtering to harness the social unrest, especially after the 2020 protests.

In a cabinet meeting last year, President Massoud Pezeshkian highlighted that scientific evaluations and social impact analyses of filtering show that none of the goals have been achieved, and additional problems have arisen.

He stressed the need to expedite efforts to address the social concerns and remove the restrictions.