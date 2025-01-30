Ex-Iran minister: Supreme council of cyberspace’s filtering policies counterproductive to security

“In the name of security, certain actions are being taken that are, in reality, anti-security. The filtering measures implemented by the Supreme Council of Cyberspace are a prime example. Nearly 85% of users now rely on VPNs, meaning unrestricted access to all kinds of content, which completely undermines security,” Motamedi stated.

He argued that Iran’s telecommunications industry does not suffer from fundamental issues but rather from self-imposed obstacles such as reduced internet speed and extensive filtering.

Motamedi pointed out that, unlike most countries where fixed broadband is faster than mobile internet, Iran faces the opposite situation, further complicating connectivity.

Motamedi noted that while fiber optics were a global priority two decades ago, Iran is only now addressing the issue, failing to keep pace with modern technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, smart industries, and the Internet of Things.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology must shift its focus toward cutting-edge technologies rather than outdated concerns, stating that if these basic issues are resolved, the sector can move forward with more innovative projects.