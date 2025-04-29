Motion to impeach Iran’s minister of roads, urban development gains momentum in Parliament

According to Mohammad Mannan Raeisi, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Civil Commission, the impeachment request has been officially registered in Parliament’s system.

The motion cites a range of issues, including mismanagement in the Ports and Maritime Organization, the closure of the national housing registration platform, failure to fulfill legal obligations under the Youthful Population Law, poor enforcement of housing market regulations, inefficiency in transportation sectors, chronic instability in key appointments, recurring legal violations, and the minister’s alleged lack of technical knowledge and awareness of major developments within the ministry.

The motion reflects growing dissatisfaction among lawmakers with the ministry’s performance, especially amid rising public concerns over housing, infrastructure, and transport services, he claimed.

They also accuse the Minister of mismanagement following the recent tragic and deadly explosion at the Shahid Rajaei Port in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.