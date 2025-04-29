IRGC navy chief warns against foreign presence in Persian Gulf

National Persian Gulf Day, he highlighted the historical and strategic significance of the region, noting Iran’s 1,735 km of direct coastline and 5,800 km including its islands.

Tangsiri emphasized the Persian Gulf’s economic importance, citing that 62% of the region’s oil and 40% of its natural gas exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

He said Iran ensures daily security for over 80 vessels transiting the strait.

He warned that foreign powers exploit the region to justify military presence and boost arms sales by manufacturing threats.

“Peace, security, and brotherhood are our goals. But those who come from thousands of miles away do not seek peace,” he said.

Highlighting the historical expulsion of Portuguese forces in 1622, he urged regional nations to reclaim security from outsiders. “Security must come from within. We will not allow the Persian Gulf to become a playground for foreign interference,” he concluded.