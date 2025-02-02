IFP ExclusiveFoodSelected

TasteAtlas ranking names best, worst Iranian cuisine

By IFP Editorial Staff

In the latest TasteAtlas Ranking for January 2025, Iranian cuisine has been celebrated for its rich and diverse flavors, with Kateh, a simple Persian rice dish, emerging as the top-rated Iranian food.

Known for its comforting texture and versatility, Kateh has been praised as a culinary masterpiece.

Close behind are iconic dishes like Chelow Kebab, a classic pairing of saffron-infused rice and grilled meat, and Kabab Chenjeh, tender skewered lamb or beef adored for its smoky flavor.

Kaleh Pacheh, a traditional soup made from sheep’s head and hooves, also ranked highly despite its polarizing reputation.

On the other end of the spectrum, Khoresh Kangar, a cardoon-based stew, was ranked as the lowest-rated dish, criticized for its niche appeal. Other low-rated dishes included Khoresh Lubia Sabz (green bean stew) and Shir Birinj (rice pudding), which failed to resonate with a global audience.

The ranking has sparked mixed reactions among Iranians. While many celebrated the recognition of dishes like Kateh and Chelow Kebab, others defended lower-rated dishes, emphasizing their cultural significance.

The global spotlight on Iranian cuisine has also led to increased interest in Persian restaurants worldwide, with food enthusiasts eager to explore its rich flavors.

