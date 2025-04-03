IRGC: American, Zionist Plots Cannot Stop the Israel Demise

In a statement marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of IRGC anti-terrorism advisors in the Zionist regime’s attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, the IRGC declared that, by divine grace, the Resistance Front—especially the brave and courageous Palestinian fighters, who now benefit from the widespread support and solidarity of nations across the world, including in Europe and America—will ultimately bring about the end of the disgraceful existence of the occupiers of Palestine.

Part of the statement reads after the historic Al-Aqsa Storm operation by Palestinian resistance groups and the strategic, irreparable defeat of the Zionist regime, the criminal Zionist gang and its supporters expanded the scope of their crimes beyond Gaza to Syria and Lebanon.

It adds, on April 1, 2024, in violation of international law, the Zionist regime’s warplanes targeted the consular building of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus with a missile attack, hoping in their deluded and sinister minds to weaken the Resistance Front. As a result, the commanders—Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, senior Iranian military advisors in Syria—along with five accompanying officers, were martyred.

The statement adds that contrary to the Zionists’ dreams, the events following this crime and other crimes of the Zionist regime failed to extinguish the shining truth of the Resistance’s victory and the end of the myth of the invincibility of the Zionist army and intelligence services. Nor could they repair the shaky security and political foundations of the fake regime.