Former Iranian diplomat urges strategic dialogue with Europe amid rising sanctions

In an interview with ILNA news agency, the veteran diplomat warned that internal divisions within Iran’s political establishment could weaken its negotiating position on the international stage.

Sadatian emphasized the critical need for Iran to recognize the growing threat posed by Western sanctions, describing them as a “grave danger” to national interests.

He identified Europe as a potential partner in easing tensions, but stressed that Tehran must first address its own political fractures to present a unified front.

The remarks come at a sensitive juncture, with the US threatening Iran with war in case no consensus emerges out of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Sadatian elaborated on the challenges facing Iran’s foreign policy amidst evolving regional and global dynamics.

He pointed out that adversaries of Iran’s national interests are actively working to hinder improved relations between Iran, Europe, and the United States.

To counter these efforts, he stressed the need for balanced foreign relations that prioritize Iran’s national security and interests.