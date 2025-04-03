Iran Urges Shanghai Cooperation Organization to Condemn Trump’s Threats

Speaking at a meeting of SCO deputy foreign ministers in Moscow, Takht-Ravanchi referred to US President Donald Trump’s recent threat to use force against Iran, describing such statements as dangerous and in violation of fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter.

Noting Iran’s request for the UN Security Council to condemn these remarks, Takht-Ravanchi urged the SCO to adopt a similar stance in denouncing the US approach, in order to uphold international peace and security.

The senior Iranian diplomat also called for the establishment of a research center to examine the root causes of extremism and terrorism, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister added that the Islamic Republic, as one of the victims of terrorism, has played a leading role in countering threats posed by terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking in the region, having sacrificed many martyrs in this cause.

He highlighted the prominent role of martyr Brigadier General Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorist groups in the region, particularly Daesh (ISIS or ISIL).