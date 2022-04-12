Iran concerned over Takfiri activities in west Africa

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a phone conversation with Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Olivia Rouamba.

During the talks, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated Rouamba on her appointment as the new foreign minister of Burkina Faso and wished her success in her new position.

Amir Abdollahian talked about the importance of the African Continent in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed Iran’s serious resolve for expansion of relations with this continent, including with Burkina Faso.

The Iranian foreign minister also underlined the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold the joint commission for cooperation between the two countries.

During the phone call, Olivia Rouamba also congratulated the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan and expressed hopes mutual ties will expand.

She added that Iran, as a country that has been fighting terrorism for years, can share its experience with Burkina Faso