Thursday, June 1, 2023
Iran FM in South Africa to join Friends of BRICS meeting

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has arrived in South Africa to take part in a meeting of the “Friends of BRICS,” an alliance of emerging economic powers.

The foreign ministers of BRICS, comprising India, Russia, China, South Africa and Brazil, will meet in Cape Town to discuss the enlargement of the group.

The “Friends of BRICS” meeting will take place on the sidelines of the foreign ministerial meeting.

Early on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted, in a tweet, the significance of BRICS, which he said represents “half of the world” and around one-fifth of the global economy.

“Active participation in international circles is yet another step of the (Iranian) administration’s balanced foreign policy doctrine,” the top diplomat added.

Iran — one of the world’s most energy-rich countries — said in June 22 that it had submitted an application to become a member of the group.

During his stay in Cape Town, Amirabdollahian will hold separate meetings with his counterparts there.

