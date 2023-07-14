Raisi says goal of Africa tour was ‘to strengthen Iran’s strategic depth’

At Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, and upon his return from Africa on Friday morning, Raisi said the African Continent shouldn’t be ignored.

“Contacts with the African Continent, just like contacts with countries in Asia and other places in the world, are important, and this land of opportunities should not be ignored,” Raisi said.

He said African countries were interested in the 1979 Islamic Revolution’s values and added that relations with those countries had been neglected in the past years.

The Iranian president said a second goal of his trips was to enhance economic and trade ties, adding that African countries were interested in Iran’s knowledge-based products.

Another goal was to farm out basic products, Raisi said. “Barter trade was planned with these countries, under which Iran would receive basic goods in return for petrochemical products.”

The Iranian president went on a three-leg tour of Kenya, Uganda, and Zimbabwe this week. During those visits, agreements were signed on bilateral cooperation in different fields.

In his Friday remarks, Raisi said the world is not limited to Western countries, and that Iran and African countries had common stances on such issues as fighting unilateralism, human rights, protecting the institution of the family, etc.