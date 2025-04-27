Media WireEuropeMiddle East

DeepMind UK staff seeking to challenge deals with Israel links: FT

By IFP Media Wire

Google DeepMind staff in Britain plan to unionise to challenge the company's decision to sell its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to defence groups with ties to Tel Aviv, the Financial Times has reported.

About 300 London-based staff of Google DeepMind have been seeking to join the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Media reports that suggest Google is selling its cloud services and AI technology to the Israeli Ministry of Defence have caused disquiet among employees, according to the report.

Google has run into trouble previously regarding its connections to Israel when it dismissed 28 employees last year who protested against the tech giant’s cloud contract with the Israeli government.

