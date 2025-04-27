DeepMind UK staff seeking to challenge deals with Israel links: FT

About 300 London-based staff of Google DeepMind have been seeking to join the Communication Workers Union (CWU) in recent weeks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Media reports that suggest Google is selling its cloud services and AI technology to the Israeli Ministry of Defence have caused disquiet among employees, according to the report.

Google has run into trouble previously regarding its connections to Israel when it dismissed 28 employees last year who protested against the tech giant’s cloud contract with the Israeli government.