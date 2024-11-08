Four terrorists killed during clash with IRGC forces in Iran’s southeast 

The forces of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) killed the terrorists during an operation that also martyred an IRGC officer identified as Mohammad Reza Rostaminejad.

The terrorists also opened fire indiscriminately during the firefight with the Iranian forces, injuring thtee civilians including two women and a man.

The IRGC forces seized a vehicle and huge amounts of munitions and arms during the operation.

They are still chasing remnants of the terrorists in the region who are members of the so-called JaishAl-Adl group which is responsible for many acts of terrorism in recent years in the region.