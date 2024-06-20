Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

US says killed senior Daesh element in Syria strike

By IFP Media Wire
Daesh

The United States has killed a senior Daesh official during a strike in Syria, according to the US military.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the airstrike killed Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks,” CENTCOM said in a statement on the social platform X.

“CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat,” it added.

CENTCOM noted there was no indication that any civilians were harmed in the strike.

The U.S. has continued to target leaders of Daesh, the terrorist group that has recently resurged and bombed Iran and Russia this year, killing dozens of people.

At the end of May, U.S. African Command announced an airstrike in Somalia targeted Daesh militants, killing at least three fighters.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks