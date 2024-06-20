US says killed senior Daesh element in Syria strike

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the airstrike killed Usamah Jamal Muhammad Ibrahim al-Janabi.

“His death will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks,” CENTCOM said in a statement on the social platform X.

“CENTCOM, alongside allies and partners in the region, will continue to execute operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities and ensure its enduring defeat,” it added.

CENTCOM noted there was no indication that any civilians were harmed in the strike.

The U.S. has continued to target leaders of Daesh, the terrorist group that has recently resurged and bombed Iran and Russia this year, killing dozens of people.

At the end of May, U.S. African Command announced an airstrike in Somalia targeted Daesh militants, killing at least three fighters.