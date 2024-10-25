Iran’s President lauds BRICS efforts against US unilateralism

At the end of his three-day visit to Russia and upon his arrival at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport on Thursday night, President Pezeshkian remarked that BRICS is dedicated to countering U.S. unilateralism, the dominance of the U.S. dollar over the global economy, and the severe sanctions imposed on various countries.

President Pezeshkian further noted that the BRICS meeting included discussions about establishing an independent monetary fund. This initiative is intended as a tool to resist U.S. policies influencing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and to mitigate sanctions.

He also highlighted the summit’s final communique, which condemned the Israeli regime’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon. The communique also underscored the importance of enhancing economic, cultural, scientific, and security cooperation among BRICS member states.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian held bilateral meetings with the presidents of China, Russia, and South Africa, as well as the Prime Minister of India among others.

He described the visit as a “golden opportunity” for Iran to expand its synergy with BRICS members.

BRICS currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Malaysia have formally applied for membership.