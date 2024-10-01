Houthis claim downing another American drone

Yahya Saree said in a televised statement on Monday that the unmanned aerial vehicle was targeted with a locally made surface-to-air missile.

According to Saree, this is the eleventh such aircraft that Yemeni air defenses have shot down since the start of the operations in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the Israeli regime’s genocidal war.

He went on to note that the Israeli enemy, with the US support, launched 17 airstrike on several civilian structures, including sea port facilities and power plants, in Yemen’s western province of Hudaydah on Saturday, leaving five people dead and another 57 injured.

Saree further added that such criminal aggression will never deter Yemenis from performing their religious, humanitarian and moral duties toward Palestinian and Lebanese nations.

This crime will be responded by Yemeni forces enhancing their retaliatory operations in the near future, the spokesperson pointed out.

The Yemeni group has carried out dozens of attacks on ships with links to Israel in a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s 11-month-old war on the Gaza Strip. Houthis have stressed that they will not stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in the besieged enclave end.