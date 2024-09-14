Media WireAmericasMiddle East

US confirms Daesh leaders killed in joint operation in Iraq

By IFP Media Wire
Daesh Flag

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) has confirmed that its forces and Iraq conducted a raid in Western part of the Arab country that resulted in the deaths of 14 Daesh operatives in late August.

The operation targeted Daesh leaders and served to disrupt and degrade the terror group’s ability to plan, organize and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as US citizens, allies and partners throughout the region and beyond, CENTCOM said in a statement.

“As part of the on-going post-raid assessment, CENTCOM can confirm that four Daesh leaders were killed including: Ahmad Hamid Husayn Abd-al-Jalil al-Ithawi, responsible for all operations in Iraq, Abu Hammam, responsible for overseeing all operations in Western Iraq, Abu-‘Ali al-Tunisi, responsible for overseeing technical development, and Shakir Abud Ahmad al-Issawi, responsible for overseeing military operations in Western Iraq,” it added.

Cmdr. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla stated CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of Daesh, which continues to threaten the US, its allies and partners, and regional stability.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks