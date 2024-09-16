Yemen’s Houthis claim downing another US drone

Yahya Saree said in his latest prerecorded televised address that the aircraft, which costs more than $30m, was shot down over the Dhamar governorate. This marks the third such claimed downing in a week, and the 10th since the start of the war on Gaza.

“Our operations will not stop until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza is lifted,” the spokesperson added.

The advanced drones, which can fly at altitudes up to 15,240 metres (50,000 feet) and for up to 24 hours, have been flown by US military and intelligence forces over Yemen for years.

On Sunday, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile that started a fire in central Israel’s Tel Aviv, saying it was a new hypersonic projectile that travelled more than 2,040km (1,267 miles) in less than 12 minutes.

The Yemeni group has carried out dozens of attacks on ships with links to Israel in a show of solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel’s 11-month-old war on the Gaza Strip.

The Yemeni group, which landed an explosive-laden drone in Tel Aviv in July killing one person, have stressed their attacks will only stop when Israel’s killings in Gaza cease.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its devastating war on October 7.